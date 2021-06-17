expand
Ad Spot

June 17, 2021

Frank Leon Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 10:09 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

Funeral services for Frank Leon “Buddy Man” Johnson are to be held on Saturday, June 19 at Bethlehem M.B. Church at 3055 N. Washington St. at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Byron Maxwell officiating. Interment shall follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. There will be a visitation held on Friday, June 18 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Frank Leon (Buddy man) Johnson passed away on Friday, June 11 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 83. He worked in construction and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.  He attended Cool Springs M.B. Church, where he also served as a deacon of the church and in the men’s choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Frances Clark Johnson; his brother Leonard  Johnson; sisters Annie Lee Johnson Hayes and Willie Ethel Johnson.
He is survived by his two sons, Eric Johnson and Reggie Johnson, both of Vicksburg, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.

More News

Night Run organizers play wait-and-see with weather

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Tangela Williams Ward

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Local

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Local

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Crime

Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

Local

See you later, alligator: Alligator caught in Vicksburg’s Openwood Plantation subdivision

Crime

Two women arrested for shooting at Deluxe Inn Hotel

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new chief of OCIO/G-6

Local

Graduates awarded Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship

Local

Weather system presents weekend threat to Louisiana, Mississippi

Crime

Police called to Hillcrest burglary

Crime

Police investigating report of shots fired at hotel

Local

Simmons: Roads west of Interstate 55 shorted money for infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Truck fire closes section of Interstate 20

Crime

U-Haul car dolly stolen from Tri-State Tire

Local

Warren County Supervisors to establish roadwork database

Crime

Rolling Fork Man Charged with Arson

Local

USACE Vicksburg District holds annual Engineers Day Awards Ceremony

Crime

Two charged with murder following shooting death in Kings

Local

Fire call at Sherman Elementary School proves to be false alarm

Crime

Vicksburg Police report five weekend auto burglaries, three guns stolen

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Jackson man for possession of a weapon by a felon

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of meth, other drugs

Crime

Man found shot in Kings, Vicksburg’s second homicide of 2021

Local

Mississippi school districts targeted by ransomware attacks

News

The rise of independent elected officials in Mississippi