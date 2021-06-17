Graduates awarded Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship

Destiny Mayfield, Joshua Griffin, Morgan Nelson and Travis Williams, Jr. are the 2021 recipients of the Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship.

Destiny Mayfield, the top award recipient of a $1,000 scholarship, plans to study biology and pre-med at Alcorn State University. Mayfield has an impressive résumé of accomplishments and demonstrated leadership at school and in the community. A summer program at Emory University helped Mayfield discover her career ambition. She wants to become a doctor.

A star player on the Warren Central Vikings varsity football team and one of the top kickers in Mississippi, Joshua Griffin was awarded a full scholarship upon signing to play with the Southern University Jaguars. Griffin will attend Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. to study electrical engineering.

Morgan Nelson will major in Biology at Mississippi State University. Nelson will continue her passion for cheer as a member of the Mississippi State University Spirit Squad. Her portfolio of volunteer service reflects her desire to empower and uplift others.

Travis Williams, Jr. plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and major in criminal justice. His ultimate goal is to attend law school. Williams has an entrepreneurial spirit and hopes to one day have his own law practice.

The Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship is named for educator and activist Frank Crump, Jr. Scholarships are awarded to students pursuing STEM-related studies and those who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and service to the community. Since 2014, the Frank Crump, Jr. Educational Foundation with support from donors has awarded 38 scholarships totaling $25,300.