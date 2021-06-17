expand
June 17, 2021

Lillian Carroll Brown

By Staff Reports

Published 1:26 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Funeral services for Lillian Carroll Brown are to be held on Saturday, June 19, at Mt. Olive Church, 1925 Baldwin Ferry Road at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Elbert Cox officiating. Interment shall follow in Port Gibson in the Mercy Seat Cemetery with W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings required inside the building.

Lillian Brown passed away on Friday, June 11, in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness.  She was 95. She had worked as a nurse’s assistant and attended Mt. Olive M.B. Church, where she was also a mother of the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Sallie Davis Carroll, her three brothers, Jesse Ben Carroll, Andrew Carroll and Aurelia Carroll; her four sisters, Mary Lee Weathers, Bertha Carroll, Louella Carroll and Julia Brandon.
She is survived by her daughter, Johnnie Henry of Rockville, Md.; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

