expand
Ad Spot

June 17, 2021

John Coccaro (1096), Dara Hendrix (1101) and Dru Holdiness (1102) cross the starting line to begin the Third Annual Star Spangled Night Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg in June 2020. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Night Run organizers play wait-and-see with weather

By Ernest Bowker

Published 4:49 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

A little rain will not postpone the Star Spangled Night Run 5K, but a lot of rain and win just might.

The 5K run and race walk, scheduled for Saturday night in downtown Vicksburg, will go on as planned unless the tropical system swirling in the Gulf of Mexico develops into a named tropical storm or hurricane and brings severe weather to Vicksburg, race organizers said.

The system was still only a tropical depression as of Thursday afternoon, but is forecast to affect the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts as early as Friday. Heavy rain will be the main impact, although an upgrade to a tropical storm and heavier rain and winds is possible.

Many preliminary forecasts have had Vicksburg and the Mississippi River as a sharp dividing line between the more and less severe parts of the storm, which Star Spanged Night Run race director Stacey Mahoney said has put organizers in a wait-and-see mode.

“We’re going to be watching it, and watching it closely. You know how the weather can change, so we don’t want to be premature in postponing,” said Mahoney, who is also the director of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation for which the race is a fundraiser. “With the race not starting until Saturday night, I hate to make a call until Saturday. As soon as we have enough definitive information to make a call, we will.”

Mahoney stressed that whatever decision is made, the race will not be canceled. If the weather is too rough, it will be postponed to a later date, most likely in early July.

“We would not cancel it. We will postpone it. If we needed to move it, that’s what we’ll do,” she said.

If the weather cooperates, the race will go on as scheduled at 8 p.m. Saturday. The start-finish line is in front of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center at corner of Crawford and Cherry streets.

The entry fee is $35 for adults or $20 for children 12 and under. The fee includes a race T-shirt and entry to the postrace party in the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation auditorium.

Registration and packet pick-up will be open Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the SCHF auditorium. Mahoney said Friday’s packet pick-up will go on regardless of the weather situation.

“We’re just moving along as if it’s going to happen,” Mahoney said.

The Star Spangled Night Run is the third of five major 5K and 10K running events held in Vicksburg each year, along with the Chill in the Hills in January; the Run ThruHistory in March; and the Over the River Run and Spooky Sprint in October.

Last year’s Night Run was one of the city’s — and state’s — first major public events following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and drew a total of 123 people.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Night Run organizers play wait-and-see with weather

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Tangela Williams Ward

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Local

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Local

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Crime

Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

Local

See you later, alligator: Alligator caught in Vicksburg’s Openwood Plantation subdivision

Crime

Two women arrested for shooting at Deluxe Inn Hotel

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new chief of OCIO/G-6

Local

Graduates awarded Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship

Local

Weather system presents weekend threat to Louisiana, Mississippi

Crime

Police called to Hillcrest burglary

Crime

Police investigating report of shots fired at hotel

Local

Simmons: Roads west of Interstate 55 shorted money for infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Truck fire closes section of Interstate 20

Crime

U-Haul car dolly stolen from Tri-State Tire

Local

Warren County Supervisors to establish roadwork database

Crime

Rolling Fork Man Charged with Arson

Local

USACE Vicksburg District holds annual Engineers Day Awards Ceremony

Crime

Two charged with murder following shooting death in Kings

Local

Fire call at Sherman Elementary School proves to be false alarm

Crime

Vicksburg Police report five weekend auto burglaries, three guns stolen

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Jackson man for possession of a weapon by a felon

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of meth, other drugs

Crime

Man found shot in Kings, Vicksburg’s second homicide of 2021

Local

Mississippi school districts targeted by ransomware attacks

News

The rise of independent elected officials in Mississippi