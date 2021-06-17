expand
Ad Spot

June 17, 2021

(Photo courtesy of the National Hurricane Center)

Weather system presents weekend threat to Louisiana, Mississippi

By John Surratt

Published 1:09 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service and Warren County Emergency Management officials are keeping a wary eye on an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to move north, bringing rain to Louisiana and Mississippi.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the system and how it’s going to develop,” said Latrice Maxie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson. “It’s still an unorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Right now the models show the system moving toward the Louisiana and Mississippi, possibly Alabama.”

She said the system is expected to bring at minimum heavy rain to the area, but had no prediction on the amount of rainfall. She said more information may be available Friday.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said he has been told the area could expect up to 2 inches of rainfall Saturday if the system makes landfall along the Louisiana-Mississippi line, but added the forecast keeps changing.

“This is a good time for people to get their disaster kits together, if not for this storm, for the next one,” Elfer said.

He said people should have necessary medicines, working alert systems such as a weather radio; cash; a way to charge their cellphone if the lights go out; and a way to cook. Canned foods and non-perishables are the best food to have on hand in case of extended power outages.

For tips on what to include in a disaster kit, he said, visit the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency website at www.msema.org.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Night Run organizers play wait-and-see with weather

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Tangela Williams Ward

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Local

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Local

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Crime

Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

Local

See you later, alligator: Alligator caught in Vicksburg’s Openwood Plantation subdivision

Crime

Two women arrested for shooting at Deluxe Inn Hotel

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new chief of OCIO/G-6

Local

Graduates awarded Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship

Local

Weather system presents weekend threat to Louisiana, Mississippi

Crime

Police called to Hillcrest burglary

Crime

Police investigating report of shots fired at hotel

Local

Simmons: Roads west of Interstate 55 shorted money for infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Truck fire closes section of Interstate 20

Crime

U-Haul car dolly stolen from Tri-State Tire

Local

Warren County Supervisors to establish roadwork database

Crime

Rolling Fork Man Charged with Arson

Local

USACE Vicksburg District holds annual Engineers Day Awards Ceremony

Crime

Two charged with murder following shooting death in Kings

Local

Fire call at Sherman Elementary School proves to be false alarm

Crime

Vicksburg Police report five weekend auto burglaries, three guns stolen

Crime

Vicksburg Police arrest Jackson man for possession of a weapon by a felon

Crime

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of meth, other drugs

Crime

Man found shot in Kings, Vicksburg’s second homicide of 2021

Local

Mississippi school districts targeted by ransomware attacks

News

The rise of independent elected officials in Mississippi