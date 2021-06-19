expand
June 21, 2021

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

By Staff Reports

Published 5:36 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 250 miles east of Moscow, the reports said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said she sent an email to her mother expressing alarm that “unknown people” were driving her.

According to NPR, Serou disappeared after she got into a car with a stranger in a suburb of Nizhny Novgorod, a city on the Volga River 250 miles east of Moscow. The last sign of life from Serou was a text message to her mother in Vicksburg, saying: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.”

Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at a university in Nizhny Novgorod, a major city adjacent to Bor, news reports said.

