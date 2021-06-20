expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco announced Sunday he is staying at the school. Bianco had reportedly been a leading candidate for the vacant LSU head coaching position. (Ole Miss Athletics)

Bianco announces he’ll stay at Ole Miss

By Ernest Bowker

Published 11:46 pm Sunday, June 20, 2021

Mike Bianco is staying at Ole Miss.

The longtime Rebels baseball coach and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter issued a joint statement Sunday night indicating that Bianco has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Oxford for the next four seasons.

Bianco has been one of the leading candidates for LSU’s open head coach position and reportedly interviewed with that school last week. Bianco was a starting catcher and team captain on the Tigers’ 1989 College World Series team.

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford. I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success,” Bianco said in his part of the joint statement. “I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

Bianco has an 812-462-1 record in 21 seasons as Ole Miss’ head coach. He turned a long-struggling program into one of the best in the Southeastern Conference, with 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, seven super regional berths and two SEC tournament championships during his tenure. He got the Rebels through to the College World Series in 2014.

Ole Miss finished 45-22 this season and lost in three games to Arizona in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 54-year-old Bianco signed a four-year contract extension — the longest allowed by state law — in June 2020. That contract paid him $1.19 million per season, plus incentives.

It was not clear from Sunday’s statement whether he has signed another extension yet or not, but Carter’s portion indicated the two sides have at least agreed on one.

“Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights,” Carter said.

Bianco’s ties to LSU made him one of the leading candidates for its vacant job after Paul Mainieri announced his retirement effective at the end of the season. In addition to playing at LSU, Bianco was the Tigers’ pitching coach for five seasons from 1993-97. His son, Drew, now plays at LSU as well.

“We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play,” Carter said in his statement. “Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Bianco announces he’ll stay at Ole Miss

Bulldogs set CWS strikeout record in win over Texas

Sports column: College baseball has become our state’s pasttime

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Faith

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Miss Mississippi Hostesses continue tradition of more than 60 years

Crime

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Deputy Chief of Police Bobby Stewart retiring

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021 brings parade, contestants back to Vicksburg

Local

‘We are not raising taxes’: Vicksburg-Warren School District says local school taxes will not be raised this year

Local

Hyde-Smith Advocates Miss. Needs with Interior Secretary, including repairs to Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Truck overturns on Clay Street I-20 ramp, ties up traffic

Business

Treasury awards $1.82 million to RiverHills Bank, 51 other MS institutions

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for stabbing death, including teenage girl

Local

Milton Moore not returning as Vicksburg police chief

Local

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Local

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Crime

Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

Local

See you later, alligator: Alligator caught in Vicksburg’s Openwood Plantation subdivision

Crime

Two women arrested for shooting at Deluxe Inn Hotel

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new chief of OCIO/G-6

Local

Graduates awarded Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship

Local

Weather system presents weekend threat to Louisiana, Mississippi

Crime

Police called to Hillcrest burglary

Crime

Police investigating report of shots fired at hotel

Local

Simmons: Roads west of Interstate 55 shorted money for infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Truck fire closes section of Interstate 20

Crime

U-Haul car dolly stolen from Tri-State Tire