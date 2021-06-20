expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

OUR OPINION: Father’s Day goes beyond greeting cards and neckties

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

Father’s Day is today, and it’s an important time to reflect on and give thanks for the many gifts our fathers have given us throughout the years.

Whether you inherited your father’s eyes, his strong nose, his curly hair or crooked toes, each person owes a little bit of who they are to their father. Perhaps you didn’t inherit anything appearance-wise, and instead can thank your father for giving you his laugh, his dry sense of humor or his dance moves.

Hopefully, you can thank your father for his guidance through the years, or the Godly example he set for you and others. Or perhaps, you can thank your father for showing you ways you can be a better parent than he was.

Hopefully, you have a father — or father figure — you can call today and of whom you can be proud. 

Society often attacks the notion of a nuclear family, but the presence of a strong male figure in a child’s life is an invaluable thing. 

Our fathers are often the person we count on to teach us truths in life. Traditionally, they are the head of the household, the gatekeepers who keep their families safe and secure. Being a father isn’t easy, but the men who choose to raise their children — or someone else’s — deserve all the applause each and every day.

Children with active fathers are twice as likely to finish high school and find decent employment, according to the University of Texas Child and Family Research Partnership. They are 80 percent less likely to spend time in jail.

However, far too many children are missing a father figure from their lives. A challenge must be issued to the men of Warren County and beyond: Is there a child for which you can set a positive example? Do your children have friends who don’t have a father? What can you do to be a light to a young person in need?

This Father’s Day, call your father or father figure and tell him you love him. Tell him you’re thankful for him. Let your words mean more than any material gift.

Fathers: Use this Father’s Day to reflect on the example you’re setting and find a way to continue guiding others.

More News

Bianco announces he’ll stay at Ole Miss

Bulldogs set CWS strikeout record in win over Texas

Sports column: College baseball has become our state’s pasttime

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Faith

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Miss Mississippi Hostesses continue tradition of more than 60 years

Crime

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Deputy Chief of Police Bobby Stewart retiring

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021 brings parade, contestants back to Vicksburg

Local

‘We are not raising taxes’: Vicksburg-Warren School District says local school taxes will not be raised this year

Local

Hyde-Smith Advocates Miss. Needs with Interior Secretary, including repairs to Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Truck overturns on Clay Street I-20 ramp, ties up traffic

Business

Treasury awards $1.82 million to RiverHills Bank, 51 other MS institutions

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for stabbing death, including teenage girl

Local

Milton Moore not returning as Vicksburg police chief

Local

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Local

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Crime

Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

Local

See you later, alligator: Alligator caught in Vicksburg’s Openwood Plantation subdivision

Crime

Two women arrested for shooting at Deluxe Inn Hotel

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new chief of OCIO/G-6

Local

Graduates awarded Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship

Local

Weather system presents weekend threat to Louisiana, Mississippi

Crime

Police called to Hillcrest burglary

Crime

Police investigating report of shots fired at hotel

Local

Simmons: Roads west of Interstate 55 shorted money for infrastructure

BREAKING NEWS

Truck fire closes section of Interstate 20

Crime

U-Haul car dolly stolen from Tri-State Tire