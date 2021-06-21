expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

City of Vicksburg's Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman

City declares an emergency to repair sinkhole

By John Surratt

Published 3:39 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have declared an emergency to repair a broken 15-inch sewer line that is causing a sinkhole at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the line is a terra cotta sewer line that was on the property when the plant was built in the 1970s.

“It’s a dead line,” he said, adding the line was replaced by another line. The hole was created after the line broke and sucked in the surrounding earth. He said the line will be filled in to repair the problem.

The emergency declaration allows the board to hire a contractor to repair the problem without having to go through the bid process. The board Monday approved hiring Mitchell Construction Co., which is presently working at the plant on a digester, to repair the problem with the line.

Eddie Busby, project manager for ESG Operations Inc., which operates the plant under a contract with the city, said the problem was discovered about a month ago.

“It started sloping and then it started caving in pretty good,” he said, adding the hole is on the corner of the plant’s office building at the end of the building. It’s out of the way. It’s not causing any problems as of now, but if it caves off anymore and we don’t do anything about it… there’s a lot of trucks coming in.”

In another matter, the board accepted a bid of $308,240 from Greenbriar Digging Service Limited Partnership of Brookhaven to expand utility services to a residential development on Indiana Avenue.

Van Norman said the company will expand existing 8-inch water and sewer lines and a 2-inch gas line to the subdivision.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Crime

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Local

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Crime

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Local

City declares an emergency to repair sinkhole

Local

Flaggs: Board appointees to be evaluated for six months

BREAKING NEWS

Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather

News

More than $11,000 raised for family of U.S. student with Vicksburg ties killed in Russia

Faith

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Miss Mississippi Hostesses continue tradition of more than 60 years

Crime

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Deputy Chief of Police Bobby Stewart retiring

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021 brings parade, contestants back to Vicksburg

Local

‘We are not raising taxes’: Vicksburg-Warren School District says local school taxes will not be raised this year

Local

Hyde-Smith Advocates Miss. Needs with Interior Secretary, including repairs to Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Truck overturns on Clay Street I-20 ramp, ties up traffic

Business

Treasury awards $1.82 million to RiverHills Bank, 51 other MS institutions

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for stabbing death, including teenage girl

Local

Milton Moore not returning as Vicksburg police chief

Local

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Local

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Crime

Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

Local

See you later, alligator: Alligator caught in Vicksburg’s Openwood Plantation subdivision

Crime

Two women arrested for shooting at Deluxe Inn Hotel