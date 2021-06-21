expand
June 22, 2021

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

By Staff Reports

Published 5:25 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department on Friday responded to an address on Drusilla Lane in reference to shots fired.

The victim reported that two cars, a 2000 Lincoln Town Car and a 1989 Buick Electra, were damaged by bullet holes. The Lincoln was struck four times and the Buick was hit once.

Victim stabbed with a broken bottle

On Saturday at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1000 block of National Street in reference to a stabbing. The victim had been assaulted by a male subject using a broken glass bottle after an altercation occurred between them.

Residential burglaries

On Saturday at 9:59 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 900 block of National Street in reference to a residential burglary. The victim stated that someone broke into a vacant home and stole two 250-foot rolls of indoor 12/2wiring valued at $160 each and some wiring breakers worth $4 each.

Also on Saturday, at 8:42 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 2900 block of Drummond Street in reference to a burglary. The victim reported someone went into the residence and stole a 70-inch LG UHD television from the living room. 

It is unclear whether the two burglaries are related.

