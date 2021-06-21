expand
June 21, 2021

Children attending the St. Aloysius basketball camp gather together for a cheer at the end of a session last week. The basketball camp was one of several youth sports camps being offered this summer by Vicksburg Catholic Schools. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Monday, June 21, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

Clear Creek junior golf camp
Clear Creek Golf Course will host a junior golf camp for children ages 6-13 on June 21-24 at the course in Bovina. The Randy Tupper Junior Golf Academy camp will run each day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The cost of the camp is $100 per child.

The camp will focus on golf fundamentals, and children will have a chance to hit balls at the inflatable “Golfzilla” and instructor Randy Tupper in the “Snag Man” suit.

For more information or to register, call Randy Tupper at 601-638-9395.

St. Al sports camps
St. Aloysius will host several youth sports camps this summer.

The St. Al tennis camp is scheduled for June 21-25, for boys and girls in grades 1-6. The camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. each day in the St. Al gym, and the cost is $100 per person.

The St. Aloysius football camp is scheduled for July 12-15, and also has a $100 registration fee. This camp is for boys in grades 1-6, and will go from 8 a.m. to noon each morning at Balzli Field.

Finally, the Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp is scheduled for Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Al gym. It is for girls in grades K-6.

For information or to register for the camps, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps.

City Summer Camp
The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym each weekday through July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate.

Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Hinds football camps
Hinds Community College will host its Seniors Select football camp on June 19 on the Raymond campus. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. inside the Mayo Athletic Field House, and the cost is $10 per person.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. For more information, contact Hinds head coach Larry Williams at 601-857-3444.

Vicksburg tennis camp
The City of Vicksburg’s annual summer youth tennis camp is now under way at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday through July. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.

