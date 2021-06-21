expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

Timothy Lee Welp

By Staff Reports

Published 12:57 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Tim Welp was born in Galena, Ill., to Elmo and Mary Ellen Welp.

Upon completion of high school, he served in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Welp earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1984 and a Master of Science Degree in Ocean Engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) in 1989. In 1990, he moved to Vicksburg to start his career as a Research Hydraulic Engineer at the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), where he continued his distinguished career until his death. As a result of his tireless work ethic and passion for engineering, his two children followed in his footsteps.

Tim was a loving husband and father. His charismatic nature and kind heart left a mark on everyone he met. His charitable spirit and willingness to help others made him a beloved member of the community. He lived life to the fullest and was an avid scuba diver, metal detector, and ice fisherman. In addition, he held a third-degree black belt in Hapkido.

Tim was a devout Catholic and served as a Eucharistic minister and lector/commentator at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Mary Ellen Welp. He is survived by his wife, Nanette (Miller) Welp, and his two children, Ellie Welp and Ben Welp. Other survivors include his brother, Danny Welp (Debbie), and numerous relatives.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that those wishing to honor the life of Timothy Welp make donations to St. Michael Catholic Church or Vicksburg Catholic Schools. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate his life at St. Michael Catholic Church, where Mass will be held in his honor on Thursday, June 24, at 11 a.m.

More News

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Crime

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Local

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Crime

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Local

City declares an emergency to repair sinkhole

Local

Flaggs: Board appointees to be evaluated for six months

BREAKING NEWS

Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather

News

More than $11,000 raised for family of U.S. student with Vicksburg ties killed in Russia

Faith

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Miss Mississippi Hostesses continue tradition of more than 60 years

Crime

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Deputy Chief of Police Bobby Stewart retiring

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021 brings parade, contestants back to Vicksburg

Local

‘We are not raising taxes’: Vicksburg-Warren School District says local school taxes will not be raised this year

Local

Hyde-Smith Advocates Miss. Needs with Interior Secretary, including repairs to Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Truck overturns on Clay Street I-20 ramp, ties up traffic

Business

Treasury awards $1.82 million to RiverHills Bank, 51 other MS institutions

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for stabbing death, including teenage girl

Local

Milton Moore not returning as Vicksburg police chief

Local

Man injured in motorcycle wreck at Riverwalk

Local

Dan Fordice to receive American Spirit Medallion

Crime

Vicksburg man breaks in house; shot by homeowner

Local

See you later, alligator: Alligator caught in Vicksburg’s Openwood Plantation subdivision

Crime

Two women arrested for shooting at Deluxe Inn Hotel