June 21, 2021

Vicksburg police officer Michael Battle watches as used oil moves through a stream off U.S. 61 South. The stream runs between Mid-South Lumber and property containing the vacant Lucky Fisherman restaurant and the proposed site for the city’s animal shelter. Authorities are looking for the source of the oil. (Photo by John Surratt)

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

By John Surratt

Published 5:13 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Vicksburg authorities are trying to determine the source of what is believed to be an illegal oil dump in a small stream off U.S. 61 South.

The stream runs between Mid-South Lumber and the adjacent property north of the store containing the former Lucky Fisherman restaurant building and the city’s site for the proposed animal shelter. Authorities believe the substance was dumped during the weekend.

The black substance covering the water appears to be used oil. At one spot where the oil is thickest, the water was bubbling.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said city employees discovered the spill about 11 a.m. Monday. They called South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour’s office, which in turn called Danczyk.

He said the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was also called.

Besides the fire department, Vicksburg police and the city’s development department are also involved in the probe. Mayor George Flaggs Jr., Monsour and North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield were also called, he said.

Danczyk estimated about 100 gallons of waste oil was dumped in the stream.

“This is going to be a multi-agency investigation,” Danczyk said. “We’re going to do two things: we’re going to take care of the environmental first and get this cleaned up, and then try to find out who is responsible.”

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

