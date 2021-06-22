expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

St. Aloysius track star Brennon Williams signed his scholarship papers Tuesday to compete at Southern Miss. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

St. Aloysius track star Brennon Williams signs with Southern Miss

By Ernest Bowker

Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

For years, Brennon Williams has sacrificed time, energy, even a bit of fun to work toward a bright future. The future has finally arrived.

The St. Aloysius track star, who won five state championships during his high school career, took his talents to the next level by signing with Southern Miss on Tuesday.

“I’m proud, because it took a lot of work. We spent a lot of time and effort training every day. There’s a lot more to it than just running. You have to do a lot off the field, like eating right and taking care of yourself,” Williams said.

Williams won 10 state meet medals overall, as well as five championships in four different events, in three seasons. He likely would have won more had the 2020 Mid-South Association of Independent Schools state meet not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams was The Vicksburg Post’s boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year in 2019 and 2021. He won the MAIS Class 5A championship in the 200 and 400 meters this season with times of 22.03 and 50.32 seconds, respectively.

He had some other numbers that were just as impressive — a 3.85 grade point average and a score of 25 on the ACT. Williams plans to major in computer science at Southern Miss, and he said academics played as a big a role in his decision to sign there as did the opportunity to continue his track career.

“I’ve been planning to go to Southern Miss, because my mama and my sister wanted me to go to Southern Miss. For my major, that’s what suits me. That’s what really played a major role,” Williams said. “I was thinking of starting off at juco, because Hinds sent a lot of boys D-I. They’ve got five people right now at the Olympic Trials.”

Going to a junior college first was only a passing thought, he added. Signing with a Division I program is a dream come true.

“It’s a good opportunity to be part of a D-I program and help pay for school. It’s life changing,” Williams said. “Everybody wants to play D-I. My ninth-grade year I knew, because I was running with the top ninth-graders in the state. I thought as long as I could keep getting better, then I should have a pretty good chance.”

Williams is the second St. Aloysius track athlete this year to earn a college opportunity. Natalie Burke accepted an offer to compete next season at Division III Millsaps, which does not offer athletic scholarships.

“I’m just glad to have my name up there with everybody else. St. Al, over the last five years, has built a really good track program. I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Williams said.

Williams’ coach, Michael Fields, praised his latest track star for the hard work he put in during his high school career.

“To get to that level takes a lot of sacrifice. When other kids are out partying and doing things, he’s having to be at home sleeping and taking care of his body. But this is why you do those things, is so you can get to this point,” Fields said. “He’s always an academic guy first. Track was the fun part of it. He knew how to put his priorities in place.”

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

City of Vicksburg animal shelter at capacity, animals in need of homes

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi contestants sign autographs at George Carr dealership

Man accused of choking, threatening woman indicted by Warren County grand jury

Four indicted by Warren County grand jury in February robbery

Local

City of Vicksburg animal shelter at capacity, animals in need of homes

Business

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi contestants sign autographs at George Carr dealership

Crime

Man accused of choking, threatening woman indicted by Warren County grand jury

Crime

Four indicted by Warren County grand jury in February robbery

Crime

More indictments handed down by Warren County grand jury

Arts & Entertainment

‘This is so fun’: Miss Mississippi production team behind-the-scenes

Local

Vicksburg’s Juneteenth celebrations ‘answer ancestors’ prayers’

Downtown Vicksburg

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Parade rolls in Downtown Vicksburg

Crime

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Local

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Crime

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Local

City declares an emergency to repair sinkhole

Local

Flaggs: Board appointees to be evaluated for six months

BREAKING NEWS

Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather

News

More than $11,000 raised for family of U.S. student with Vicksburg ties killed in Russia

Faith

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Miss Mississippi Hostesses continue tradition of more than 60 years

Crime

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Deputy Chief of Police Bobby Stewart retiring

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021 brings parade, contestants back to Vicksburg

Local

‘We are not raising taxes’: Vicksburg-Warren School District says local school taxes will not be raised this year

Local

Hyde-Smith Advocates Miss. Needs with Interior Secretary, including repairs to Vicksburg National Military Park

Local

Truck overturns on Clay Street I-20 ramp, ties up traffic