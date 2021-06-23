expand
June 23, 2021

Man accused of choking, threatening woman indicted by Warren County grand jury

By John Surratt

Published 10:51 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

A Vicksburg man has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury on a charge of domestic aggravated assault-strangling involving an incident with a woman.

Martin Anthony McWilliams, 41, 823 West Pine St. Apt. 1, is accused of assaulting the woman and strangling her during an argument. According to Vicksburg police reports on the incident, he threatened to kill her if she called the police during the altercation. The report also indicated there was evidence the victim had been choked.

