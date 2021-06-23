Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Golden Triangle, Miss Jones County win Talent, Red Carpet in first preliminary round

The first round of the Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions came to a close Wednesday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center with a first-time competitor and competition veteran earning awards in the Red Carpet and Talent portions of the competition.
Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder won the Red Carpet phase, formerly evening wear, of the competition, and a $400 scholarship. Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand won Talent, and a $500 scholarship.
Preliminary night scoring for each phase of the competition is 35 percent for Private Interview, 15 percent for On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Initiative, 35 percent for Talent and 15 percent for Red Carpet.
The preliminary competitions for the Miss Mississippi Competition will continue through Friday at the Vicksburg Convention Center beginning at 7 p.m. The final night of competition and crowning will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $30 for Thursday’s preliminary competition, $40 for Friday and $50 for the final night of competition and crowning.
This year, the Miss Mississippi competition will be live-streamed. Packets are $15 a night or $36 for all nights and are available at missmisslive.com.
The last night of the competition will be televised on WLBT.
For more information, call 601-638-6746.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
