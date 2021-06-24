expand
June 24, 2021

Foster Lee Story

By Staff Reports

Published 12:31 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Foster Lee Story died Wednesday, June 23. He was 95.

A native of Onward, Miss., he had been a resident of Vicksburg for most of his adult life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea and Vietnam and retiring in 1972. While in the Army, he was a Purple Heart recipient. He worked as a truck driver after his retirement from the Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg. He was a member of the Washington Number 3 Lodge and was a 32nd degree Mason as well as a Shriner.

 Story was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson Story and Minnie Lee Loftin; his stepfather, Charles R. Loftin; his wife, Johnnie Story and his second wife, Thelma Story; and three sons, Ronnie Story, Jerry Story and Tommy Story.

He is survived by his sister, Rosemary Gordon of Vicksburg; two granddaughters, Shandolyn Story Martin (Cliff) and Jessica Story Routh (James) both of Dallas, Texas; two great-grandsons, Logan and Connor Martin; his daughter-in-law, Dawn Story of Dubach, La.; and a cousin, Lula Cogan Muirhead of Vicksburg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Redbone United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Allen, Billy Leach, Bryton Hixson, Wendell Jarvis, Jerry Hixson, David Roberts, Mike Cogan and Nick Davies.

