expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Julius Caesar Wells

By Staff Reports

Published 11:32 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

Funeral services for Julius Caesar Wells, better known as “Big Daddy,” will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. James Archer officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 in the funeral home from 1 until 7 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Julius Caesar Wells passed away on Thursday, June 17 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home. He was 88 and of the Baptist faith. He retired from Cooper Lighting and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Tyner-Ford Post #213.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Minerva Cartwright Wells; a son, Caesar Knox; a daughter, Barbara Knox Thomas O’Neal; great-great-granddaughter Khloe Wilson; his sisters, Mary Wells Amos and Gloria Ruth Williams; Stepbrother Alphonso Wells and Stepsisters Hattie Carroll and Lorene Tate.
He is survived by his son, Clarence Ross of Bangkok, Thailand; daughters Karla Squires of Ecorse, Mich.; and Kathy White of Waveland, Miss.; two grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and a brother-in-law, John Amos of Vicksburg.

More News

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Longtime Vicksburg Parks and Rec director Joe Graves announces retirement

Foster Lee Story

John Leonard Maxey

Business

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Health

Longtime Vicksburg Parks and Rec director Joe Graves announces retirement

Crime

No fatalities reported in Wednesday night wreck on U.S. 61 North

Crime

Brothers wanted for attempted murder of Louisiana deputies captured in Vicksburg

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Golden Triangle, Miss Jones County win Talent, Red Carpet in first preliminary round

Local

City of Vicksburg animal shelter at capacity, animals in need of homes

Business

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi contestants sign autographs at George Carr dealership

Crime

Man accused of choking, threatening woman indicted by Warren County grand jury

Crime

Four indicted by Warren County grand jury in February robbery

Crime

More indictments handed down by Warren County grand jury

Arts & Entertainment

‘This is so fun’: Miss Mississippi production team behind-the-scenes

Local

Vicksburg’s Juneteenth celebrations ‘answer ancestors’ prayers’

Downtown Vicksburg

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Parade rolls in Downtown Vicksburg

Crime

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Local

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Crime

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Local

City declares an emergency to repair sinkhole

Local

Flaggs: Board appointees to be evaluated for six months

BREAKING NEWS

Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather

News

More than $11,000 raised for family of U.S. student with Vicksburg ties killed in Russia

Faith

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Miss Mississippi Hostesses continue tradition of more than 60 years

Crime

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested