Peter Meyers died on June 22 from complications of a stroke.

Born on September 24, 1942, in New Orleans, he was the second son of the late Christopher Meyers and Adelaide Hull Meyers.

He is survived by his three daughters, Adelaide Meyers, Helen Bush (son-in-law David) and Christine Pastor (son-in-law Adam); six grandchildren, Avery Bush, Michaela Bush, Zachary Bush, Alexander Pastor, Victoria Pastor and Logan Pastor; and his older brother Christopher Meyers. His younger brother, Timothy Meyers, predeceased him.

Peter graduated from Jesuit High School and Loyola University in New Orleans. Later in life, he earned a Master of Theological Studies degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile.

Peter moved to Jackson while working for Standard Register. Later, he worked for the (now defunct) Midwifery Program through UMMC. For a few years, Peter had his own photography studio before landing the job he loved and considered his ministry as director of the Jackson branch of CONTACT the Crisis Line. He also served on CONTACT’s national board.

Peter was raised Catholic but moved to the Episcopal Church and, over the years, was a member of both All Saints and St. Andrew’s in Jackson before moving to Vicksburg, where he became a member of St. Alban’s in Bovina.

Peter was a character with a wicked sense of humor, a generous heart and a deep faith. A prolific storyteller, he reveled in recounting his youthful indiscretions and describing the colorful (odd) characters from his childhood. He was passionate about politics and a good tuna fish sandwich. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Peter will be held on Saturday, June 26 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Jackson, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.