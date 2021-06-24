expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

By Staff Reports

Published 1:23 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

Vicksburg Main Street and ax-throwing facility The Chopping Block won the 2021 Outstanding Business award from the Mississippi Main Street Association on June 17. 

The award was presented to business partner Daryl Hollingsworth by MMSA state coordinator Thomas Gregory.

The Chopping Block, located at 1504 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg, first opened its doors in July 2020. The family-friendly, mixed-use facility offers visitors a place to safely throw axes and darts, play cornhole, pool and arcade games and socialize with friends.

“They are truly a business that has something for everyone,” a release from MMSA said. “Since opening, The Chopping Block and its employees have immersed themselves into the community. They offer Ladies Night every Thursday, host food trucks on the weekends and provide live music outside for all to enjoy.

“They play an active role in downtown events and are always willing to help. Their presence has contributed to the revitalization of their block of Washington Street.”

The Chopping Block is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for ages 16 and older and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. for 12 and older.

For more information, visit https://www.choppingblockarcade.com.

More News

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Longtime Vicksburg Parks and Rec director Joe Graves announces retirement

Foster Lee Story

John Leonard Maxey

Business

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Health

Longtime Vicksburg Parks and Rec director Joe Graves announces retirement

Crime

No fatalities reported in Wednesday night wreck on U.S. 61 North

Crime

Brothers wanted for attempted murder of Louisiana deputies captured in Vicksburg

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Golden Triangle, Miss Jones County win Talent, Red Carpet in first preliminary round

Local

City of Vicksburg animal shelter at capacity, animals in need of homes

Business

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi contestants sign autographs at George Carr dealership

Crime

Man accused of choking, threatening woman indicted by Warren County grand jury

Crime

Four indicted by Warren County grand jury in February robbery

Crime

More indictments handed down by Warren County grand jury

Arts & Entertainment

‘This is so fun’: Miss Mississippi production team behind-the-scenes

Local

Vicksburg’s Juneteenth celebrations ‘answer ancestors’ prayers’

Downtown Vicksburg

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Parade rolls in Downtown Vicksburg

Crime

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Local

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Crime

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Local

City declares an emergency to repair sinkhole

Local

Flaggs: Board appointees to be evaluated for six months

BREAKING NEWS

Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather

News

More than $11,000 raised for family of U.S. student with Vicksburg ties killed in Russia

Faith

Service Over Self returning to pre-COVID form

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Miss Mississippi Hostesses continue tradition of more than 60 years

Crime

US student with Vicksburg ties found killed in Russia, suspect arrested