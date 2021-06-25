expand
June 26, 2021

Charles Ray Curtis

By Staff Reports

Published 11:37 am Friday, June 25, 2021

Charles Ray Curtis passed away on Wednesday, June 23. He was the son of the late Thelbert Louis Curtis and Ella Mae Curtis. Charles was employed with the Port of Vicksburg, Yazoo Power Association. He was a painter of 30 years and painted for places at Ergon Company and G.M. Builders.

He loved going to mud drags, working with his hands, woodwork and yard work. He was of the Methodist faith, loved his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Carl Curtis, Willie Curtis and Buster Curtis; three sisters, Bobbie Donaldson, Shelly Price and Dee Farris.

Survivors include his wife, Nita Curtis; one son, Charles DeWayne Curtis (Janet); one daughter, Rachel Renee Curtis Lopez (Art); one grandson, Caleb Curtis; three granddaughters, Nadia Lopez, Mya Lopez and Bianca Lopez.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

