June 26, 2021

Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder (left), the talent winner, and Miss Pine Belt Macy Mitchell (right) the Red Carpet winner, pose with Miss Mississippi 2019-2020 Mary Margaret Hyer on the final night of preliminary competition at Miss Mississippi on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Chris Todd)

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Jones County, Miss Pine Belt win in third preliminary phase

By Staff Reports

Published 10:43 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

The third round of the Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions came to a close Friday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center with a second double preliminary winner earning awards in the Red Carpet and Talent portions of the competition.

Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder won the Talent phase of the competition and a $500 scholarship. Crowder previously won Red Carpet, formerly evening wear, on Wednesday night, and a $400 scholarship, making her a double preliminary winner.

Miss Pine Belt Macy Mitchell won Red Carpet on Friday night, with a prize of a $400 scholarship.

Preliminary night scoring for each phase of the competition is 35 percent for Private Interview, 15 percent for On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Initiative, 35 percent for Talent and 15 percent for Red Carpet.

Previous preliminary winners from this week are Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand, who won Talent on Wednesday and Red Carpet on Thursday, and Miss Pontotoc Ridge Katelyn Perry, who won Talent on Thursday.

Friday marked the third and final night of preliminary rounds in the 2021 Miss Mississippi Competition. The final night of competition and crowning will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $50 for the final night of competition and crowning.

This year, the Miss Mississippi competition will be live-streamed. More information is available at missmisslive.com.

The last night of the competition will be televised on WLBT.

For more information, call 601-638-6746.

