Photo Gallery: Clear Creek Junior Golf Camp

Young golfers flocked to Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina this week for the Clear Creek Junior Golf Camp. The four-day clinic, which concluded Thursday, was led by Clear Creek pro Randy Tupper and taught fundamentals with a series of drills and games designed specifically for young players.
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor.
