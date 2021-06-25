expand
Ad Spot

June 25, 2021

Photo Gallery: Clear Creek Junior Golf Camp

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021

Young golfers flocked to Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina this week for the Clear Creek Junior Golf Camp. The four-day clinic, which concluded Thursday, was led by Clear Creek pro Randy Tupper and taught fundamentals with a series of drills and games designed specifically for young players.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Warren County Board of Supervisors exclude roads and bridges from industrial ad valorem tax exemptions

Flaggs: Vicksburg’s next Police Chief ‘likely female’

Miss Mississippi 2021: Q&A with Vicksburg’s Charity Lockridge, Miss Hinds Community College

Photo Gallery: Clear Creek Junior Golf Camp

Local

Warren County Board of Supervisors exclude roads and bridges from industrial ad valorem tax exemptions

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg’s next Police Chief ‘likely female’

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021: Q&A with Vicksburg’s Charity Lockridge, Miss Hinds Community College

Downtown Vicksburg

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Pontotoc Ridge, Miss Golden Triangle win in second preliminary phase

Business

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Health

Longtime Vicksburg Parks and Rec director Joe Graves announces retirement

Crime

No fatalities reported in Wednesday night wreck on U.S. 61 North

Crime

Brothers wanted for attempted murder of Louisiana deputies captured in Vicksburg

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Golden Triangle, Miss Jones County win Talent, Red Carpet in first preliminary round

Local

City of Vicksburg animal shelter at capacity, animals in need of homes

Business

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi contestants sign autographs at George Carr dealership

Crime

Man accused of choking, threatening woman indicted by Warren County grand jury

Crime

Four indicted by Warren County grand jury in February robbery

Crime

More indictments handed down by Warren County grand jury

Arts & Entertainment

‘This is so fun’: Miss Mississippi production team behind-the-scenes

Local

Vicksburg’s Juneteenth celebrations ‘answer ancestors’ prayers’

Downtown Vicksburg

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Parade rolls in Downtown Vicksburg

Crime

Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

Local

Vicksburg authorities seek source of oil spill off of U.S. 61 South

Crime

Rap video arrest: Vicksburg Police Department arrests fourth suspect

Crime

Man sentenced to life for child abuse

Local

City declares an emergency to repair sinkhole

Local

Flaggs: Board appointees to be evaluated for six months

BREAKING NEWS

Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather