expand
Ad Spot

June 29, 2021

Case files on 1964 civil rights worker killings made public

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:43 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

JACKSON — Never before seen case files, photographs and other records documenting the investigation into the infamous slayings of three civil rights workers in Mississippi are now open to the public for the first time, 57 years after their deaths.
The 1964 killings of civil rights activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner in Neshoba County sparked national outrage and helped spur the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. They later became the subject of the movie “Mississippi Burning.”
The previously sealed materials — dating from 1964 to 2007 — were transferred to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History from the Mississippi attorney general’s office in 2019. As of last week, they are now available for viewing by the public at William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson.
The records include case files, Federal Bureau of Investigation memoranda, research notes and federal informant reports and witness testimonies. There are also photographs of the exhumation of the victims’ bodies and subsequent autopsies, along with aerial photographs of the burial site, according to an announcement from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The collection is being stored in three catalog records: Series 2870 houses the attorney general’s research files, Series 2902 houses the FBI memos and Series 2903 houses the photographs.
The three Freedom Summer workers, all in their 20s, had been investigating the burning of a black church near Philadelphia, Mississippi when they disappeared in June of 1964.
A deputy sheriff in Philadelphia had arrested them on a traffic charge, then released them after alerting a mob. Mississippi’s then-governor claimed their disappearance was a hoax, and segregationist Sen. Jim Eastland told President Lyndon Johnson it was a “publicity stunt” before their bodies were dug up, found weeks later in an earthen dam.
Nineteen men were indicted on federal charges in the 1967 case. Seven were convicted of violating the victims’ civil rights. None served more than six years.
In 2004, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office reopened the investigation. That led to the June 2005 conviction of Edgar Ray Killen, a 1960s Ku Klux Klan leader and Baptist minister, on manslaughter charges.
During his state trial in 2005, witnesses testified that on June 21, 1964, Killen went to Meridian to round up carloads of klansmen to ambush Schwerner, Chaney and Goodman, telling some of the Klan members to bring plastic or rubber gloves. Witnesses said Killen then went to a Philadelphia funeral home as an alibi while the fatal attack occurred.
Killen died in prison in 2018. Mississippi then-Attorney General Jim Hood officially closed the investigation in 2016.

More News

Missy Gators win Texas tournament

Penny Jones named Vicksburg’s first female Chief of Police

Mattie Sturdevant

Willie B. Rhodes

BREAKING NEWS

Penny Jones named Vicksburg’s first female Chief of Police

Local

Affordable Homes of Vicksburg, 26 Mississippi wastewater, water systems acquired by Great River Utility Company

News

Case files on 1964 civil rights worker killings made public

Louisiana

Body in Mississippi river that of missing Louisiana woman

Local

Warren County Supervisors increase jailer pay following plea from Sheriff: ‘$11 an hour isn’t worth it’

News

Advocacy group calls for slavery reparations in Mississippi

News

Amazon announces plans to build solar farm within 80 miles of Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Miss Mississippi Holly Brand: title is a childhood dream come true

Lifestyles

Outlook: Vicksburg native Dante Sanders wins Mr. Universal USA

Faith

Church of the Holy Trinity window project moving along

Downtown Vicksburg

Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand wins Miss Mississippi Title

Downtown Vicksburg

Top 10 finalists announced for 2021 Miss Mississippi

Downtown Vicksburg

Mary Margaret Hyer reflects on one-of-a-kind reign as Miss Mississippi 2019-2020

Downtown Vicksburg

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Jones County, Miss Pine Belt win in third preliminary phase

Local

City of Vicksburg to impose ‘maximum penalty’ for discharge of firearms

Local

Warren County Board of Supervisors exclude roads and bridges from industrial ad valorem tax exemptions

Local

Flaggs: Vicksburg’s next Police Chief ‘likely female’

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021: Q&A with Vicksburg’s Charity Lockridge, Miss Hinds Community College

Downtown Vicksburg

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Pontotoc Ridge, Miss Golden Triangle win in second preliminary phase

Business

Vicksburg Main Street, Chopping Block win Mississippi Main Street award

Health

Longtime Vicksburg Parks and Rec director Joe Graves announces retirement

Crime

No fatalities reported in Wednesday night wreck on U.S. 61 North

Crime

Brothers wanted for attempted murder of Louisiana deputies captured in Vicksburg

Local

Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Golden Triangle, Miss Jones County win Talent, Red Carpet in first preliminary round