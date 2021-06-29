expand
June 29, 2021

Cedric Johnson holds his god-daughter Miracle Crawley, 2, as fireworks light up the sky during last July’s fireworks show in downtown Vicksburg. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Large crowd anticipated for Vicksburg fireworks show

By John Surratt

Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Music and starbursts will help what could be a large crowd celebrate the Fourth of July Sunday along the Mississippi River.

The city’s “Fireworks Extravaganza” begins at 7 p.m. with music and a performance by Vicksburg’s The Chill with the fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. The fireworks display by Pyroman Fireworks 2 LLC of Natchitoches, La., will be set off from a barge in the Yazoo Diversion Canal.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will have several boats in the water during the show and a safety perimeter will be established upstream and downstream from the area where the fireworks will be launched. No boats will be allowed to pass through the area during the show.

Joe Graves, recreation director for the city of Vicksburg, said the fireworks show has been a tradition for at least 20 years. The show was modified in 2020 because of restrictions involving COVID-19, but Graves said he believes this year’s event will be a big draw.

“I expect a big turnout because of COVID restrictions being lifted,” Graves said. “We’re expecting a big, big crowd; I’m hoping we’ll have anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 people, so it should be good.”

He said crews will begin setting up the lighting, stage and sound system for the event Sunday morning.

“The band will do a sound check around 5 o’clock and then everything gets started with the mayor about 7 o’clock, and Miss Mississippi will be singing the National Anthem, then the band’s going to come out and play until 9, when the fireworks begin,” Graves said.

The fireworks will end about 10 p.m., he said.

“It’s a good thing to have everybody out and see a good show, and then a great fireworks show,” Graves said. “This is probably the longest fireworks show in the state at 45 minutes or so, so it’s a big deal.”

Large crowd anticipated for Vicksburg fireworks show

