July 2, 2021

Joe Graves, the longtime director of the City of Vicksburg's Parks and Recreation Department, announced he will retire June 30. Graves has been in the job since 2004. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Letter to the Editor: Salute to Vicksburg Parks and Recreation director Joe Graves

By Guest Columnist

Published 10:10 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Dear Editor,

We are losing the service of one of Mississippi’s finest recreation directors.

Joe Graves has served this community for many years as a coach and leader. His contributions are numerous — including tremendous growth to Vicksburg’s sports programs and championship baseball at St. Aloysius High School.

With the retirement of Coach Graves, a void will be felt in the local leagues. The personal touch to local schedules always helped church teams work around prayer services, the calling of coaches during rainout games, the promoting of Vicksburg as a destination, the assistance to all schools when equipment and personnel could be shared, and the special effort he gave to all city services such as Miss Mississippi and Downtown Fireworks showed his dedication to our city and schools.

Thank you Coach Joe Graves for all you have done for the city of Vicksburg! You will be missed, but not forgotten. We hope you will continue to call our city your home. As a person with personal knowledge of the many hours Graves worked for the citizens of Vicksburg, I simply say thanks for a job well done!

Sincerely, 

Joseph Loviza

Former Mayor of Vicksburg

Former Chairman of Vicksburg Recreation Commission

60-year player and coach of adult baseball and softball

