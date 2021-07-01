expand
July 2, 2021

Mike Bryant has been selected as deputy chief of administration and Charlie Hill was selected as deputy chief of operations and investigations for the Vicksburg Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Flaggs selects Vicksburg’s new deputy police chiefs

By John Surratt

Published 1:39 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has announced his recommendations for deputy chiefs of the Vicksburg Police Department.

According to information from the mayor’s office, Flaggs recommended Capt. Mike Bryant, the police department’s present internal affairs investigator/accreditation manager as deputy chief for administration and Charlie Hill, the former deputy director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, as deputy chief of operations.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen must approve the nominations at its first meeting of its new term July 6.

Bryant and Hill join Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department chief investigator, Central District Warren County Constable and former Vicksburg police investigator Troy Kimble, who was Flaggs’ recommendation for deputy chief Homicide and Gang Prevention. Flaggs recommended Kimble early in June.

“After speaking with my recommended chief, Penny Jones, I’m pleased to recommend Mike Bryant to serve as deputy chief of administration and Charlie Hill to serve as deputy chief of operations and investigations for the Vicksburg Police Department,” Flaggs said.

“We believe that both of these individuals are highly qualified for these positions and that they will be excellent additions to the working leadership team of the Vicksburg Police Department.”

A 28-year veteran with the Vicksburg Police Department, Bryant has served as internal affairs investigator/accreditation manager, watch commander, commander of the support services division, patrol sergeant, field training officer and patrolman.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and has received specialized law enforcement training from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy, the Center for Domestic Preparedness, Public Agency Training Council and Institute for Police Technology and Management.

Hill has worked with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety as a lieutenant/deputy director and lieutenant/director of the sex offender registry.

He also worked with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations as a master sergeant and investigator, was a task force agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration and as a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and served as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Early in his career, Hill worked with the Vicksburg Police Department as a patrol officer.

He studied criminal justice and has received training from the state of Mississippi and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers. He was recognized as a Top Cop in 2012 for outstanding performance and leadership, Enforcement Officer and Trooper of the Year in 2005 and Officer of the Year at the Vicksburg Police Department in 1999.

