July 2, 2021

Elizabeth Lanehart Collins Barfield

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 am Friday, July 2, 2021

Elizabeth Lanehart Collins Barfield, age 93 of Vicksburg, passed away Wednesday, June 30 at the Heritage House Nursing Home.

Elizabeth was born in Vicksburg on January 15, 1928, and grew up in Tallulah, La. At age 16, her father passed away and she and her mother moved to Vicksburg. After her high school graduation from Carr Central High School, she married Marty Barfield in 1945. She attended Mississippi State College for Women while waiting for Marty to complete his military service in the U.S. Navy. Elizabeth was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Vicksburg. Her interests were family, gardening, sewing, music and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marty, her mother Jessie Mae Haining, her father Lewis Collins, her step-father Emmette Haining, and her brother Edgar Lewis Collins. Surviving are her four children, Bill Barfield (Peggy), Betty Murrie (Jim), Beverly Maynord (Steve), and Ginger White (Gerry); her nine grandchildren, Bryan Barfield (Erin), Meghan Quinlan (Brian), Jay Murrie (Megan), John Murrie, Dudley Maynord, Maggie Nasif (Blake), Katie Sheets (Tommy), Natashia Elliot (Blaine), Gerry White (Danielle); her 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 5 at Riles Funeral Home, 5000  Indiana Ave., Vicksburg. Visitation will begin at 1 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Vicksburg.

