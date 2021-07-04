The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Warren County Golf Championship

The 2021 Warren County Golf Championship is scheduled for July 24 and 25 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The tournament is open to all residents of Warren County or pass holders at Clear Creek who are 18 or older. There will be separate divisions for men, women and seniors. The entry fee for the 36-hole tournament is $120 and includes two rounds of golf plus a practice round, lunch and beverages, and prizes.

The Warren County Junior Championship, meanwhile, is scheduled for July 13 and 14 at Clear Creek. This tournament is for players ages 7-18, who will be broken up into six age groups. Play begins at 9 a.m. each day and the entry fee is $20. The overall winner will qualify for the Warren County Championship.

For more information about either tournament, or to register, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek clubhouse.

VWAA fall baseball

Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s fall baseball season is open until July 9. The league is for players ages 9-13, and there is a $60 registration fee. To register, visit vwaabaseball.org.

A separate registration will take place at a later date for players 8 and under. For more information, email vwaabaseball@gmail.com.

Golden Spikes tryouts

Tryouts are scheduled for the Golden Spikes Baseball Club in the 8U, 9U and 11U age groups in July.

Tryout dates are July 6 at Flowood Liberty Park at 6:30 p.m.; July 8 at Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg at 6 p.m.; and July 13 at Clinton Traceway Park at 6:30 p.m. Age groups are determined by players’ ages on April 30, 2022. For more informationan, call 601-415-1681.

Mississippi Blast tryouts

Tryouts for the Mississippi Blast 11, a 10U girls’ softball travel team, will be held Sunday, July 11 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at Traceway Park in Clinton. For more information, contact coach Meredith Spencer at 601-831-1032 or email blast11softball@yahoo.com

Riverdogs tryouts

Tryouts for the Riverdogs, a 10U baseball travel team, will be held on Thursday, July 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sports Force Parks.

Players must dress in proper baseball attire, and bring their own glove and water. The team is for players who turn 11 years old prior to May 1, 2022. For information, contact Paul Ashley at 601-218-9142 or paulashley31@gmail.com

Meet the Gators/Vikes

The annual Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikes athletic pep rallies will be held at Vicksburg High and Warren Central, respectively, in August. During the events, fall athletes in all sports will be introduced.

Meet the Gators will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium. Meet the Vikes will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Stadium.

There is no charge and no tickets required to attend either event.

St. Al sports camps

St. Aloysius will host several youth sports camps this summer.

The St. Aloysius football camp is scheduled for July 12-15, and also has a $100 registration fee. This camp is for boys in grades 1-6, and will go from 8 a.m. to noon each morning at Balzli Field.

The Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp is scheduled for Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. Al gym. It is for girls in grades K-6.

For more information or to register for the camps, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps or call 601-636-2256.

City Summer Camp

The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym each weekday through July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Vicksburg tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg’s annual summer youth tennis camp will continue through July at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.