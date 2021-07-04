expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

Laurin Fields Stamm and her daughter Story Stamm Ebersole in Laurin's kitchen. (David Jackson/The Vicksburg Post)

OUTLOOK: 10 years of “From the Kitchen of the Cypress House” cookbook

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 4:00 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

For years, readers looked forward to the Wednesday edition of the Vicksburg Evening Post, which later became The Vicksburg Post. 

The late Laurin Stamm wrote a weekly food column where she not only shared her recipes with readers, but also highlighted local events, people and the diverse cultures that make up the community. 

Through her years as food editor at the newspaper, hundreds of recipes were published in Stamm’s column, which was titled “From the Kitchen Of The Cypress House.”  

Stamm retired in 2010 after more than 50 years at The Post. However, this did not stymie her love of food. 

The following year, she dedicated her life to a goal that had been spurred on by many. Stamm compiled recipes she had served at home, recipes friends had shared with her, those she had tried and recipes she had created — all of which had been printed in The Post — into a cookbook. 

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of the “From the Kitchen Of The Cypress House” cookbook. 

“When my mom retired, she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. She had no tremors or outward signs of the disease. But Mom knew what the future held,” Stamm’s oldest daughter Story Ebersole said. “She retired in December of 2010 and beginning January 2011 she dedicated every minute of every day to her cookbook. She learned about spreadsheets and scanning and converting documents. She worked hard to make sure her goal of a cookbook was achieved.”

Ebersole was instrumental in helping her mother with the cookbook, and who better to assist than a daughter, who like her mother, loved cooking. Ebersole started a business called Storycook Favorites, and she became the exclusive caterer for the B’nai B’rith Literary Club before retiring. 

Ebersole said her dad, Jack, also helped with the cookbook.  

“My dad knew how important the book was to her, so he really helped. Not with the book — but he would bring her lunch at her computer. He would run to the store if she needed one or two things for dinner. And he never complained about her long hours of work,” Ebersole said. 

Stamm was the mother of five children, all of whom knew their mother’s career was one the community revered. 

“We were all used to the phone calls asking for a recipe, or the holiday call with a turkey crisis,” she said. “We knew that if we went to the store with mom, someone would stop and ask for a recipe or help. It is funny; I think we grew up with her as Vicksburg’s first foodie (a name Ebersole didn’t think her mother would have liked to have been called), and so we just thought it normal that she got crazy questions and calls.”

In addition to the recipes printed in the newspaper, photographs reflective of Stamm’s food column were published. 

“Mom was her own photographer almost her entire career (until The Post went digital). She actually took, developed and printed her pictures for the longest time,” Ebersole said, adding that the pictures in the cookbook came from the columns she did beginning in the early 60s and the section dividers are some of her favorite front-page stories that appeared in the food section. 

Ebersole said some of her mother’s favorite recipes included the Plantation Chicken Recipe. 

“Mainly because it is delicious. But she loved that it was Southern and originally was made at the Old Southern Tea Room,” she said. 

Another favorite of Stamm’s, Ebersole said, was the Lemon Icebox Pie recipe. 

“This was a recipe that came from her mother’s recipe file box. My mother’s mother died young. My mother was just 20. So, I think that it was a sentimental favorite. But again, it is yummy — and so simple.” 

Ebersole said her mother also loved soups, especially her cream of mushroom soup and her clam chowder. 

Stamm died in 2016, but her legacy will forever live on through the impact she left behind in the Vicksburg community and a treasured cookbook to enjoy for generations to come.   

 

Lemon Ice Box Pie | February 18, 1981

Crust:

1 package (about 1 1/2 cups) honey graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup softened butter

If you have a food processor, make crumbs with a steel blade, and mix the crumbs with sugar and butter. If not, roll graham crackers between waxed paper and blend crumbs, butter and sugar with a fork. Pour into a 9-inch pie plate. Set an 8-inch plate on top of crumbs and press firmly on the bottom and sides of the 9-inch plate. Remove the 8-inch plate, and bake in a 375-degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool.

Filling:

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

3 eggs, separated

1 can sweetened condensed milk

4 tablespoons sugar

Combine juice and grated rind. Gradually stir in condensed milk. Add egg yolks, and stir until well blended. Pour into a cooled crumb crust. Beat egg white until almost stiff. Add sugar gradually, beating until stiff, but not dry. Pile the topping lightly on the filling, and bake in a 325-degree oven for 15 minutes, or until the meringue is lightly browned. Cool and refrigerate before serving.

 

Shrimp Florentine | July 1, 1987

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 small clove garlic, minced

4 green onion, sliced

2 ribs celery, chopped

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 package (10 oz.) fresh spinach

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 to 2 pounds fresh shrimp, peeled

4 tablespoon butter or margarine

4 tablespoons flour

2 cups half-and-half OR 1 cup half-and-half and 1 cup milk

1/3 cup grated Romano cheese

1 tablespoon sherry

Red and white peppers

In a large skillet, melt the 2 tablespoons of butter or oleo. Add Garlic, onions, celery and parsley and cook until clear, but not brown. Add spinach, cover and simmer for about 10 minutes. Add breadcrumbs and salt and pepper to taste. Spread mixture on the bottom of a buttered glass casserole. Lay the uncooked shrimp over the spinach mixture. Melt the 4 tablespoon butter and blend in the flour. Slowly add half and half and milk. Cook until thick, stirring constantly. (This can be done easily in the microwave.) Stir in the cheese and sherry and season with white and red peppers and salt, if necessary. Pour the cream sauce over the shrimp and sprinkle with buttered breadcrumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until bubbly.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Stephen Vincent Rouse

Shelly Hill, Jr.

Warren Central takes new approach to summer baseball

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

Faith

St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg dedicates statue of patron saint

Lifestyles

OUTLOOK: 10 years of “From the Kitchen of the Cypress House” cookbook

Crime

Deputies prevent tragedy, arrest woman on assault charges

COVID-19

Vicksburg pediatricians not hesitant to offer vaccine, but overcoming hurdles

Business

Bally’s Vicksburg hosting food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays in July

Local

Child injured in fall off golf cart near Twin Creeks Drive

Local

Camels to return to Vicksburg National Military Park on Saturday

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department recognizes promotions, retirees

Downtown Vicksburg

Let Freedom Ring: Special events at Vicksburg National Military Park and Downtown mark July Fourth weekend

Local

Vicksburg Mayor, Aldermen sworn in, ask public for help

Business

Oak Hall Bed and Breakfast opens to guests in Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood

Local

ERDC Alumni Association awards five scholarships

Local

Flaggs selects Vicksburg’s new deputy police chiefs

Arts & Entertainment

City of Vicksburg sponsoring First Friday Block Party downtown

News

United Way of West Central Mississippi offers a grant to fellow non-profits

Local

Sleeping child left on Vicksburg-Warren School District school bus

COVID-19

No Delta Variant COVID cases reported in Warren County

Local

City of Vicksburg’s finances on sound footing, board learns

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault with firearm

Crime

Vicksburg Police respond to shooting into occupied dwelling on Monday morning

Crime

Vicksburg man in custody for capitol rape

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with drug possession over the weekend