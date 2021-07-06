expand
July 6, 2021

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones takes the oath of office from Mayor George Flaggs Jr. Jones swore on a Bible held by her mother, Patricia Jones, and her daughter, Alexis Hall. (photo by John Surratt)

City of Vicksburg appoints department heads, consolidates offices

By John Surratt

Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen kicked off their new term Tuesday approving a sweeping resolution appointing 22 city department heads and consolidating two city departments.

Under the resolution, the city’s Action Line is moved to Mayor George Flaggs Jr.’s office with a part-time employee handling the Action Line, and an office of constituent complaints representative is established in the mayor’s office. The representative, who has not been hired, will be a full-time employee.

“Basically, we want to direct all the calls to the mayor’s office and then I can distribute the calls based on need,” Flaggs said. “I can send every call into the proper department so they can get it done. We think we can expedite the time and it will bring about more accountability.”

The board’s action also consolidates the city’s community court, which handles cases involving city building and health code violations, with municipal court.

“We want to be consistent in the judges’ rulings,” Flaggs said.

In some cases, department heads were reappointed to their positions. All appointments are subject to an evaluation in six months, Flaggs said.

The appointments include:

• Walter Osborne, reappointed as city clerk.

• Penny Jones, police chief.

• Troy Kimble, deputy police chief of homicide and gang violence.

• Charles Hill, deputy chief of operation/criminal investigation division.

• Michael Bryant, deputy chief of administration.

• Craig  Danczyk reappointed fire chief,

• Derrick Stamps reappointed deputy chief of fire suppression.

• Harry “Trey” Martin III reappointed deputy chief of ambulance service.

• Nancy Thomas reappointed city attorney.

• Kimberly Nailor reappointed assistant city attorney/city prosecutor.

• Stephen McMillan reappointed assistant city prosecutor.

• Patrick Daughtry, supervisor of maintenance for recreation, appointed interim director of recreation.

• Fermika Smith reappointed interim human resources director.

• Doug Whittington reappointed director of finance and administration.

• Pamela Newton reappointed director of information technology.

• Garnet Van Norman reappointed director of public works and city engineer.

• Dane Lovell, utilities superintendent, appointed assistant director of public works.

• Jeffrey Richardson reappointed director of community development.

• Angela Carpenter reappointed municipal court judge.

• Penny Lawson reappointed municipal court judge pro tem.

• Kayla Hudson deputy city court clerk appointed interim municipal court clerk.

• Alex Monsour reappointed mayor pro tem.

