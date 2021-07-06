expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

Stephen Vincent Rouse

By Staff Reports

Published 11:24 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Stephen Vincent Rouse, 60 of Hattiesburg, returned home July 2 after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Steve was a Golden Eagle personified. A lifelong University of Southern Mississippi fan, he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Radio, TV and Film in 1982. He started his career at USM in the Marketing and Communications department, made many friends along the way, won several awards for his films and dedicated his career to USM as the Media Productions Manager.
Beyond his career, he was a family man. Steve loved beach vacations because he knew it’s where his girls were happiest. He devoted his weekends to soccer games and dance recitals for his two girls. He worked on the lawn to help provide an oasis for his family, he made the best steak and salmon on the grill and his love for blockbuster comedies was made evident with his frequent end boisterous laugh.
He was a good man with a heart of gold. (USM gold, that is!)
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Findley Rouse.
He is survived by his two children, Sarah Rouse Myers and Chloe Rouse Armstrong; his grandchildren, Hollis and Findley Myers; his father, William Felton Rouse; his sister, Debbie Rouse Green and his brother, Scott Rouse.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
In lieu of floral arrangements, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Steve Rouse’s name are encouraged.

More News

Stephen Vincent Rouse

Shelly Hill, Jr.

Warren Central takes new approach to summer baseball

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

Faith

St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg dedicates statue of patron saint

Lifestyles

OUTLOOK: 10 years of “From the Kitchen of the Cypress House” cookbook

Crime

Deputies prevent tragedy, arrest woman on assault charges

COVID-19

Vicksburg pediatricians not hesitant to offer vaccine, but overcoming hurdles

Business

Bally’s Vicksburg hosting food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays in July

Local

Child injured in fall off golf cart near Twin Creeks Drive

Local

Camels to return to Vicksburg National Military Park on Saturday

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department recognizes promotions, retirees

Downtown Vicksburg

Let Freedom Ring: Special events at Vicksburg National Military Park and Downtown mark July Fourth weekend

Local

Vicksburg Mayor, Aldermen sworn in, ask public for help

Business

Oak Hall Bed and Breakfast opens to guests in Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood

Local

ERDC Alumni Association awards five scholarships

Local

Flaggs selects Vicksburg’s new deputy police chiefs

Arts & Entertainment

City of Vicksburg sponsoring First Friday Block Party downtown

News

United Way of West Central Mississippi offers a grant to fellow non-profits

Local

Sleeping child left on Vicksburg-Warren School District school bus

COVID-19

No Delta Variant COVID cases reported in Warren County

Local

City of Vicksburg’s finances on sound footing, board learns

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault with firearm

Crime

Vicksburg Police respond to shooting into occupied dwelling on Monday morning

Crime

Vicksburg man in custody for capitol rape

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with drug possession over the weekend