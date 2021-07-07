Photo Gallery: City of Vicksburg tennis camp

Throughout the summer, the city of Vicksburg has hosted its annual youth tennis camp at Halls Ferry Park. Nearly two dozen children ages 5-18 have turned out each weekday for the free camp, which will continue through the end of July.
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor.
