July 7, 2021

A graveside service has been scheduled for R.W. Blount on Saturday, July 10 at Day Cemetery in Bentonia, Miss., at 11 a.m. with Pastor F.L. Blount officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.

R.W. Blount leaves to cherish his golden memories; his wife, Mollie Blount; his children, Sophia (Ako) Alexander, of Houston, Texas, Sunda (Samuel) Miley of Jackson, Patrick (Karmen) Miley of Jackson, Kelvin Miley of Jackson; five stepchildren, four brothers, 26 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

R.W. Blount transitioned from this life on June 20 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Milwaukee, Wis. at the age of 71.

