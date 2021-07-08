expand
Ad Spot

July 8, 2021

Kevin Maurice Palmer

By Staff Reports

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

Kevin Maurice Palmer passed away on June 28 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, Miss. He was 37. 

Funeral Services will be held for Palmer at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Casey Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

More News

Kevin Maurice Palmer

George Thomas ‘G.T.’ Wilkerson and Catherine Foster Wilkerson

Mattie Jones

Robert Joseph Jefferson, Sr.

Business

Unity in the Community: Young Executives to host Back to School Drive and Job Fair on July 24

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Manufacturing Camp

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for weekend stabbing held on $10,000 bond

Local

Warren County agrees to split multimillion-dollar cost of RAISE Grant cost match with city of Vicksburg

Crime

Warren County 8-year-old escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Local

City of Vicksburg appoints department heads, consolidates offices

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Independence Day 2021

Local

Warren County hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Day on July 17

Business

Vicksburg Civil War Museum finds success in customers embracing history

Local

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

Faith

St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg dedicates statue of patron saint

Lifestyles

OUTLOOK: 10 years of “From the Kitchen of the Cypress House” cookbook

Crime

Deputies prevent tragedy, arrest woman on assault charges

COVID-19

Vicksburg pediatricians not hesitant to offer vaccine, but overcoming hurdles

Business

Bally’s Vicksburg hosting food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays in July

Local

Child injured in fall off golf cart near Twin Creeks Drive

Local

Camels to return to Vicksburg National Military Park on Saturday

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department recognizes promotions, retirees

Downtown Vicksburg

Let Freedom Ring: Special events at Vicksburg National Military Park and Downtown mark July Fourth weekend

Local

Vicksburg Mayor, Aldermen sworn in, ask public for help

Business

Oak Hall Bed and Breakfast opens to guests in Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood

Local

ERDC Alumni Association awards five scholarships

Local

Flaggs selects Vicksburg’s new deputy police chiefs