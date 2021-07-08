expand
July 9, 2021

Kimberly Dawn Ragland

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

Kimberly Dawn “Kim” Ragland, 50 of Vicksburg, formerly of Satartia, passed away Monday, July 5, at Mississippi Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Jackson. A homemaker, she was a member of Satartia United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband; Chat Ragland; daughter, Emma Rose Ragland; sons, Hastings James Ragland and Hamilton Guy Ragland, all of Vicksburg.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Patsy Hastings, and a sister, Vickie Hastings.

Visitation and services will be held at Stricklin King Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 9, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Tim Howell and Irma Neuel Hart will officiate. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

Serving as pallbearers are; Benji Ragland, Greg Ragland, Harvey Bozeman, Eric Hayes, Boo Haughton, Jackie Meadows, Chick King, Mike Abendrath, Toby Melton and Scoot Stovall.

