July 9, 2021

Robert Joseph Jefferson, Sr.

Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Robert Joseph Jefferson, Sr. on Sunday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1512 Main St., Vicksburg). Jefferson will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m.

In addition to his long career as a licensed Funeral Director with family-owned W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home, Jefferson also retired from the United States Postal Services with more than 20 years of service. A World War II Veteran, Jefferson served dutifully in various roles of the Tyner-Ford American Legion Post #213.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffie Jefferson, and his mother Eloise Jefferson; his brothers, George Jefferson, William H. Jefferson Sr., James E. Jefferson Sr., Cecil Jefferson, Michael Jefferson; and sisters Lula Deyoung, Lucy Russell, Eloise Mickley, Frances Bradford and Tillie Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Athenia B. Jefferson, and nine children, daughters Angela Jefferson, Charlene J. McWilliams, Lisa J. Covington, Carmel J. Jones and Irma B. Stevens; sons Anthony Lewis, Sean Lewis, Milton Beverly and Robert Joseph Jefferson, Jr.

Jefferson transitioned from this life Tuesday, July 6, in Vicksburg at the age of 99.

