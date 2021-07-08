Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Manufacturing Camp

Typical summer camps offer activities, which include arts and crafts, outdoor sports and swimming.

But for some kids, camps provide the opportunity to visit local businesses and engage in hands-on skills not found around a campfire.

During the first full week in June, students in the 7th through 11th grades from the Vicksburg Warren School District participated in a Summer Manufacturing Camp.

Funded through the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Foundation, an organization that aims to increase the number of people who enter manufacturing careers, the camp introduced students to concepts in manufacturing and entrepreneurship, Career and Technical Administrator at Hinds Community College Dr. Terence James said.

“Mrs. Caitlin O’Brien taught students manufacturing skills, while Mrs. Kanisha Patterson taught students entrepreneurship skills,” James said.

Students also had the opportunity to hear from Carl Hearn with Batesville Company and Dacondra Smith with LaClede Chain.

As guest speakers, the pair’s aim was to help the students understand manufacturing concepts.

Students were given a tour of both Hearn and Smith’s companies, where they got a birds-eye view of how each of the companies operate and the services they provide.

In addition to learning about manufacturing and entrepreneurship skills, James said the students learned how to use 3D printers, TinkerCAD and Vectr in order to create objects such as key chains, logos and plaques.

“The students also learned how to market products they created by developing business cards and shirt designs,” he said.

At the close of the camp, the students presented a showcase that displayed what they had learned and the activities they had engaged in during the week.

“The Manufacturing Camp was offered as a summer career exploration activity for students who wanted to continue their educational learning and explore concepts in manufacturing,” James said. And with some features of the VWSD curriculum, he said the camp exposed students to manufacturing, entrepreneurship and 21st-century skills.

