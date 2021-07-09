expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Claude Eugene Chatham, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 2:11 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Claude Eugene (Gene) Chatham, Jr. passed away peacefully at Promise Hospital of Vicksburg on Thursday, July 8. He was 81.

Born in Rose Hill, Miss. in 1940 to Claude, Sr. and Olivia Josephine Chatham, Gene grew up on his family’s farm. He graduated from Rose Hill High School and attended Mississippi State University where he played basketball for his beloved Bulldogs. He was a part of the 1961 and 1962 SEC Champion teams.

After receiving his degree in civil engineering, Gene moved to Vicksburg, where he began his work at Waterways Experiment Station in 1963. His career with WES spanned 37 years, beginning in the Hydraulics Laboratory and ending as Chief of Navigation and Harbors Division. He received the Superior Civilian Service Award from the Department of the Army.

Gene loved being outdoors. He could often be found on the golf course or fishing at Lake Claiborne. He attended Crawford Street United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Friendship Class.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Crawford Street United Methodist Church in the Commons Area on Thursday, July 15, with a service following at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crawford Street United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.

More News

Claude Eugene Chatham, Jr.

Shelly Hill, Jr.

Mildred Perry Coleman

Former St. Al coach Fields returns to football as Raymond’s leader

Local

Thursday wreck on Hall’s Ferry Road claims life of 61-year-old woman

Health

MISSISSIPPI TODAY: Vicksburg’s Dr. Daniel Edney debunks common vaccine myths

Crime

Vicksburg Police searching for 23-year-old in connection with child molestation

Local

Warren County organizations address Mississippi Children’s Foundation Blueprint

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy

Business

Unity in the Community: Young Executives to host Back to School Drive and Job Fair on July 24

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Manufacturing Camp

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for weekend stabbing held on $10,000 bond

Local

Warren County agrees to split multimillion-dollar cost of RAISE Grant cost match with city of Vicksburg

Crime

Warren County 8-year-old escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Local

City of Vicksburg appoints department heads, consolidates offices

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Independence Day 2021

Local

Warren County hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Day on July 17

Business

Vicksburg Civil War Museum finds success in customers embracing history

Local

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

Faith

St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg dedicates statue of patron saint

Lifestyles

OUTLOOK: 10 years of “From the Kitchen of the Cypress House” cookbook

Crime

Deputies prevent tragedy, arrest woman on assault charges

COVID-19

Vicksburg pediatricians not hesitant to offer vaccine, but overcoming hurdles

Business

Bally’s Vicksburg hosting food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays in July

Local

Child injured in fall off golf cart near Twin Creeks Drive

Local

Camels to return to Vicksburg National Military Park on Saturday

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department recognizes promotions, retirees