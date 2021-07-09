expand
July 10, 2021

Convenience store company QuikTrip seeks to build facility on East Clay Street in Vicksburg

By John Surratt

Published 5:31 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

A major convenience store company with stores in multiple states is planning to build a store and fueling station capable of serving 18-wheelers and cars on two vacant lots on East Clay Street, just west of the Beechwood Hotel.

According to city records, Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip, which according to its website has 907 stores in 12 states, has applied for a variance to the city’s zoning regulations. The company wants to increase its store size from the 5,000 square feet set by city ordinance to 8,292 square feet. A hearing on the variance is set for 5 p.m. Thursday.

QuikTrip spokesperson Aisha Jefferson-Smith declined to give specifics on the proposed development, saying it was “In the first stages of planning. It’s really limited to what we know and how we’re going to move forward. Until we know that, I won’t be able to speak on anything just yet.”

According to plans on file with Vicksburg’s Community Development Department, QuikTrip proposes to build a 516,048-square-foot operation on 11.85 acres of land. The complex will have room for 23 truck spaces, eight diesel bays with two pumps for diesel for cars and 10 gas bays. It also includes a truck scale and the store building will have a training room, workroom and support room, besides floor space for retail and food sales.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

