expand
Ad Spot

July 10, 2021

Members of the Junior Auxiliary 2020-2021 Provisional Class participated in a “Gift A Glove” event, wherein children in the Vicksburg-Warren community were given baseball gloves to encourage exercise and participation in sports. (Photo Submitted)

Gift A Glove program provides new gloves, balls to inner city youth in Warren County

By Staff Reports

Published 9:52 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Thanks to Vicksburg’s 2020-2021 Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class, the Mission Park Baseball League received new athletic equipment this spring.

Each year, the Junior Auxiliary’s provisional class, which consists of new members to the organization, comes together to organize a charity project that benefits children in the Vicksburg-Warren community. The 2021 class chose to host “Gift A Glove,” which benefited children participating in the Mission Park Baseball League.

The league offers an opportunity for children who otherwise would not get to participate on a team to do so without having to pay registration fees. In the past, the league has provided gently used donations of gloves and other baseball equipment to participating children.

Through the Gift A Glove program, each child participating on the team received a brand-new glove and baseball. The new equipment was presented to the league at their camp on March 27.

For a glimpse into the camp and the project, watch VTV’s video at this link.

The 2020-2021 provisional class included Abby Arledge, Hannah Bennett, Baleigh Ford, Catherine Hadaway, Kristan Hill, Kayla Key, Jamie Stubbs, Heather Sumners, Margaret Thames, Morgan Tidwell, Valera Vollor, Madelon Waring and Chelsea Whitfield.

Sponsors for the Gift A Glove project included 601 Sports, Elite Performance & Rehab, Hennessey, Thames & Leavitt Insurance Agency, H&M Promotional Printing & Signs, Medical Associates of Vicksburg, Miller Tire Mart, Super Junior, The Vicksburg Post and Vollor, Vollor & Herring Law Firm.

More News

18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

Vikings changing focus as next phase of offseason program begins

Who’s Hot

Library Column: New adult suspense and thrillers

Local

18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

Local

Vicksburg native, firearm safety instructor using training to combat gun violence

Downtown Vicksburg

Reported overturned boat turns out to be log in Yazoo Diversion Canal

Local

For God and Country: Lee Davis Thames leaves legacy of service

Business

Convenience store company QuikTrip seeks to build facility on East Clay Street in Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s June sales tax, gaming revenue up from 2020

Lifestyles

Gift A Glove program provides new gloves, balls to inner city youth in Warren County

Local

Thursday wreck on Hall’s Ferry Road claims life of 61-year-old woman

Health

MISSISSIPPI TODAY: Vicksburg’s Dr. Daniel Edney debunks common vaccine myths

Crime

Vicksburg Police searching for 23-year-old in connection with child molestation

Local

Warren County organizations address Mississippi Children’s Foundation Blueprint

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy

Business

Unity in the Community: Young Executives to host Back to School Drive and Job Fair on July 24

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Manufacturing Camp

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for weekend stabbing held on $10,000 bond

Local

Warren County agrees to split multimillion-dollar cost of RAISE Grant cost match with city of Vicksburg

Crime

Warren County 8-year-old escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Local

City of Vicksburg appoints department heads, consolidates offices

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Independence Day 2021

Local

Warren County hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Day on July 17

Business

Vicksburg Civil War Museum finds success in customers embracing history

Local

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

Faith

St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg dedicates statue of patron saint