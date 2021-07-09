expand
July 9, 2021

Fireworks explode over the Yazoo Diversion Canal during the city of Vicksburg’s annual Fourth of July celebration in downtown Vicksburg. (Courtland Wells | The Vicksburg Post)

Letter to the Editor: Thanks and Appreciation from Independence Day Committee

By Guest Columnist

Published 4:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Dear Editor,

The Annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza was a huge success. 

The spectacular fireworks show and concert not only dazzled our local residents, but brought hundreds if not thousands of visitors to our historic city. Vicksburg’s favorite band, The Chill, did their usual great job entertaining the crowd. 

This event can only happen with the support of our community. On behalf of the Independence Day Committee, I would like to thank our sponsors for their generosity: City of Vicksburg, Ameristar Casino, C-Spire, Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, International Paper, Ergon, May & Company, Levee Street Marketplace, Casino Vicksburg, Gumbo Pot, Waterview Casino, Big River Shipguilders, Yazoo River Towing, Inc., Golding Barge Line, Robyn Lea State Farm, Fordice Construction, Curb Appeals Real Estate, Staffing Solutions, Patriot Motorsports, Servpro, McDonald’s and Riverwalk Casino.

Special thanks to our committee members for all their hard work and dedication, Joe Graves, James Harper, Laura Beth Strickland, Kimberly Hillman, Kim Hopkins and Ashley Hoeft. 

It was a great day in Vicksburg!

Sincerely,

Sue Bagby

Independence Day Committee Member

