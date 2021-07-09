Mildred Perry Coleman, a long-time resident of Vicksburg, passed away Thursday, July 8, at her apartment at Heritage House in Vicksburg.

Mildred was the widow of James L. Coleman, who predeceased her in 1993. She was also the youngest daughter of Robert E. Perry and Harriette Riddle Perry of Rienzi, Miss., both deceased, and the youngest sibling of Ellis R. Perry, Robert E. Perry, Norvel H. Perry, James P. Perry and Nancy E. Perry, all deceased. She and her husband had two children, James L. Coleman, Jr., and Nancy C. Coleman, and three grandchildren, Brian P. Coleman, John M. Barnes and Daniel A. Barnes, all surviving.

Mildred was a graduate of Booneville High School in Mississippi and Murray State Teachers College (now University) in Murray, Ky. After graduating from Murray State, she moved to West Point, Miss., where she was an award-winning high school band director until she resigned her position in order to marry her husband and move to Vicksburg. For many years, she taught Bible at Porter’s Chapel Academy, Vicksburg.

Her children wish to thank the staff and management of Heritage House Retirement Center for the care and friendship they showed Mildred over the past four years. In addition, they are appreciative of the kindness and compassion that her caregivers with Squire’s Companion & Compassion Services LLC and those at St. Joseph Hospice provided.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Scott Reiber will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or French Camp Academy, French Camp, MS 39745.