expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Mildred Perry Coleman

By Staff Reports

Published 10:22 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Mildred Perry Coleman, a long-time resident of Vicksburg, passed away Thursday, July 8, at her apartment at Heritage House in Vicksburg.

Mildred was the widow of James L. Coleman, who predeceased her in 1993. She was also the youngest daughter of Robert E. Perry and Harriette Riddle Perry of Rienzi, Miss., both deceased, and the youngest sibling of Ellis R. Perry, Robert E. Perry, Norvel H. Perry, James P. Perry and Nancy E. Perry, all deceased. She and her husband had two children, James L. Coleman, Jr., and Nancy C. Coleman, and three grandchildren, Brian P. Coleman, John M. Barnes and Daniel A. Barnes, all surviving.

Mildred was a graduate of Booneville High School in Mississippi and Murray State Teachers College (now University) in Murray, Ky. After graduating from Murray State, she moved to West Point, Miss., where she was an award-winning high school band director until she resigned her position in order to marry her husband and move to Vicksburg. For many years, she taught Bible at Porter’s Chapel Academy, Vicksburg.

Her children wish to thank the staff and management of Heritage House Retirement Center for the care and friendship they showed Mildred over the past four years. In addition, they are appreciative of the kindness and compassion that her caregivers with Squire’s Companion & Compassion Services LLC and those at St. Joseph Hospice provided.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 13, at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Scott Reiber will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or French Camp Academy, French Camp, MS 39745.

More News

Vicksburg’s June sales tax, gaming revenue up from 2020

Claude Eugene Chatham, Jr.

Shelly Hill, Jr.

Mildred Perry Coleman

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s June sales tax, gaming revenue up from 2020

Local

Thursday wreck on Hall’s Ferry Road claims life of 61-year-old woman

Health

MISSISSIPPI TODAY: Vicksburg’s Dr. Daniel Edney debunks common vaccine myths

Crime

Vicksburg Police searching for 23-year-old in connection with child molestation

Local

Warren County organizations address Mississippi Children’s Foundation Blueprint

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy

Business

Unity in the Community: Young Executives to host Back to School Drive and Job Fair on July 24

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Manufacturing Camp

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for weekend stabbing held on $10,000 bond

Local

Warren County agrees to split multimillion-dollar cost of RAISE Grant cost match with city of Vicksburg

Crime

Warren County 8-year-old escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Local

City of Vicksburg appoints department heads, consolidates offices

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Independence Day 2021

Local

Warren County hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Day on July 17

Business

Vicksburg Civil War Museum finds success in customers embracing history

Local

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

Faith

St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg dedicates statue of patron saint

Lifestyles

OUTLOOK: 10 years of “From the Kitchen of the Cypress House” cookbook

Crime

Deputies prevent tragedy, arrest woman on assault charges

COVID-19

Vicksburg pediatricians not hesitant to offer vaccine, but overcoming hurdles

Business

Bally’s Vicksburg hosting food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays in July

Local

Child injured in fall off golf cart near Twin Creeks Drive

Local

Camels to return to Vicksburg National Military Park on Saturday