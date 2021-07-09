expand
July 9, 2021

Shelly Hill, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:38 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Funeral services for Shelly Hill, Jr. are to be held on Saturday, July 10 in the Greater Grove Street M.B. Church at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Robert Green officiating.

Interment shall follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Shelly Hill, Jr. passed away on Friday, July 2 following a sudden illness. He was 56. He was a graduate of Vicksburg High School, attended Hinds Junior College, Utica Campus, and attended Calvary M.B. Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shelly Hill, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Hill-Brown of Vicksburg; a brother, Cornell Myles of Vicksburg; his three sisters, Marion Hill-Johnson, Sharon Christmas and Malinda Hill, all of Vicksburg; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

