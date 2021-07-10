expand
Ad Spot

July 10, 2021

18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 9:42 am Saturday, July 10, 2021

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, an 18-wheeler overturned on Porters Chapel Road.

Vicksburg Police Department Sgt. Torin Nailor said the cause of the accident was due to the truck bumping an AT&T cable.

The driver had parked his truck just off the road across from the apartment complex where he lived. When he was leaving, “The AT&T cable caught it and snatched his truck over,” Nailor said.

No one was injured.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

Vikings changing focus as next phase of offseason program begins

Who’s Hot

Library Column: New adult suspense and thrillers

Local

18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

Local

Vicksburg native, firearm safety instructor using training to combat gun violence

Downtown Vicksburg

Reported overturned boat turns out to be log in Yazoo Diversion Canal

Local

For God and Country: Lee Davis Thames leaves legacy of service

Business

Convenience store company QuikTrip seeks to build facility on East Clay Street in Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s June sales tax, gaming revenue up from 2020

Lifestyles

Gift A Glove program provides new gloves, balls to inner city youth in Warren County

Local

Thursday wreck on Hall’s Ferry Road claims life of 61-year-old woman

Health

MISSISSIPPI TODAY: Vicksburg’s Dr. Daniel Edney debunks common vaccine myths

Crime

Vicksburg Police searching for 23-year-old in connection with child molestation

Local

Warren County organizations address Mississippi Children’s Foundation Blueprint

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy

Business

Unity in the Community: Young Executives to host Back to School Drive and Job Fair on July 24

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Manufacturing Camp

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for weekend stabbing held on $10,000 bond

Local

Warren County agrees to split multimillion-dollar cost of RAISE Grant cost match with city of Vicksburg

Crime

Warren County 8-year-old escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Local

City of Vicksburg appoints department heads, consolidates offices

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Independence Day 2021

Local

Warren County hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Day on July 17

Business

Vicksburg Civil War Museum finds success in customers embracing history

Local

Engineers recommend 10-year improvement program for Vicksburg’s water system

Local

Woman injured in ATV wreck in Warren County

Faith

St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg dedicates statue of patron saint