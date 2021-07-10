18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

Shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, an 18-wheeler overturned on Porters Chapel Road.

Vicksburg Police Department Sgt. Torin Nailor said the cause of the accident was due to the truck bumping an AT&T cable.

The driver had parked his truck just off the road across from the apartment complex where he lived. When he was leaving, “The AT&T cable caught it and snatched his truck over,” Nailor said.

No one was injured.

