The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

Warren County Golf Championship

The 2021 Warren County Golf Championship is scheduled for July 24 and 25 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The tournament is open to all residents of Warren County or pass holders at Clear Creek who are 18 or older. There will be separate divisions for men, women and seniors. The entry fee for the 36-hole tournament is $120 and includes two rounds of golf plus a practice round, lunch and beverages, and prizes.

The Warren County Junior Championship, meanwhile, is scheduled for July 13 and 14 at Clear Creek. This tournament is for players ages 7-18, who will be broken up into six age groups. Play begins at 9 a.m. each day and the entry fee is $20. The overall winner will qualify for the Warren County Championship.

For more information about either tournament, or to register, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek Golf Course clubhouse.

Mississippi Blast tryouts

Tryouts for the Mississippi Blast 11, a 10U girls’ softball travel team, will be held Sunday, July 11 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at Traceway Park in Clinton.

For more information, contact coach Meredith Spencer at 601-831-1032 or email him at blast11softball@yahoo.com

Meet the Gators/Vikes

The annual Meet the Gators and Meet the Vikes athletic pep rallies will be held at Vicksburg High and Warren Central, respectively, in August. During the events, fall athletes in all sports will be introduced.

Meet the Gators will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Memorial Stadium. Meet the Vikes will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s stadium.

There is no charge and no tickets are required to attend either event.

St. Al football camp

The St. Aloysius youth football camp is scheduled for July 12-15 at the school’s Balzli Field,. There is a $100 registration fee. This camp is for boys in grades 1-6, and will go from 8 a.m. to noon each morning.

For more information or to register for the camp, visit vicksburgcatholic.org/apps/pages/summercamps or call 601-636-2256.

City Summer Camp

The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym each weekday through July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

Vicksburg tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg will begin its annual summer youth tennis camp on June 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday through July. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.

Summer Slugfest

The Summer Slugfest youth baseball tournament is scheduled for July 24-25 at Sports Force Parks.

The tournament is for travel teams in the ages 6U to 14U age groups and is USSSA sanctioned. The entry fee ranges from $125 to $300 per team depending on the age group, and there is a three-game guarantee.

For more information or to register, email tournament director Nick Gibert at ngibert@17tournaments.com or visit sportsforceparksvicksburg.com/tournaments