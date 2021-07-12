expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Willie James Mosely Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 11:02 am Monday, July 12, 2021

Funeral services for Willie James Mosely, Sr. are to be held on Wednesday, July 14 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Rudy Smith officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside.

Willie James Mosely, Sr. passed away on July 9 in his home. He was 74. He was a retired grocery store manager and cook at L.D.’s Restaurant. He was a member of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Evelyn Mosely, his son, Willie James Brown, his brothers Gabe Mosely and Jessie Mosely and his sister, Mary.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Mosely of Vicksburg; his son Willie James Mosely, Jr. of Vicksburg; three daughters Aretha Miller, Monica Mosely and Evette Wilson, all of Vicksburg; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

More News

Vicksburg part of $3 million health care initiative from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health

Vicksburg Mayor sets ‘open mic’ meeting for first 100 days of new term

Dennis Green

Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg Living receive top honors from Mississippi Press Association

COVID-19

Vicksburg part of $3 million health care initiative from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health

Local

Vicksburg Mayor sets ‘open mic’ meeting for first 100 days of new term

Local

Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg Living receive top honors from Mississippi Press Association

Business

Parker named to RiverHills Bank Board of Directors

COVID-19

Mississippi State Department of Health: Vulnerable must avoid mass indoor gatherings

Faith

Christ Church scene of Civil War protest by women who were later banished from city

Arts & Entertainment

Westside Theatre Foundation presents “Little Shop of Horrors” after pandemic hiatus

Local

18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

Local

Vicksburg native, firearm safety instructor using training to combat gun violence

Downtown Vicksburg

Reported overturned boat turns out to be log in Yazoo Diversion Canal

Local

For God and Country: Lee Davis Thames leaves legacy of service

Business

Convenience store company QuikTrip seeks to build facility on East Clay Street in Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s June sales tax, gaming revenue up from 2020

Lifestyles

Gift A Glove program provides new gloves, balls to inner city youth in Warren County

Local

Thursday wreck on Hall’s Ferry Road claims life of 61-year-old woman

Health

MISSISSIPPI TODAY: Vicksburg’s Dr. Daniel Edney debunks common vaccine myths

Crime

Vicksburg Police searching for 23-year-old in connection with child molestation

Local

Warren County organizations address Mississippi Children’s Foundation Blueprint

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy

Business

Unity in the Community: Young Executives to host Back to School Drive and Job Fair on July 24

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District hosts Manufacturing Camp

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested for weekend stabbing held on $10,000 bond

Local

Warren County agrees to split multimillion-dollar cost of RAISE Grant cost match with city of Vicksburg

Crime

Warren County 8-year-old escapes serious injury after being hit by car