July 13, 2021

Jacqueline E. Woods-Swartz

By Staff Reports

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jacqueline E. Woods-Swartz on Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at Zion Travelers M.B. Church, 1701 Popular St., Vicksburg, MS. Swartz will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Swartz was employed at Anderson Tully. She also worked as a private health care worker and at Cracker Barrel.

 Swartz was proceeded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Ella Woods, her son, Willie Hal Swartz and three brothers, Alfred Woods, Eddie Brent and Johnnie Woods Jr.

Swartz leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Willie Swartz; a daughter, Keisha Willis Anderson (Leroy); two sons, Joshua Woods, Sr. (Angel) and Jamie Woods; two grandchildren; Kamerron Anderson and Joshua Woods, Jr. and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives. 

Jacqueline E. Woods-Swartz transitioned July 8, at the age of 61.

