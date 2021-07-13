Lawrence A. Rainey, Jr. “Larkey” passed away on Tuesday, July 13, at Merit Health-River Region at the age of 66.

Larkey was born in Canton, Miss. on Feb. 19, 1955, the son of Lawrence A. Rainey, Sr. and Gladys Marie Tolbert Rainey. He lived most of his life in Vicksburg where he worked for Ergon Trucking. His greatest joy was hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Juanita Rainey and his brother John David Rainey.

He is survived by his wife, Linda “Jeanie” Rainey; son Lawrence “Andy” Rainey (Lela); daughter Samantha Barnes (Matt); grandchildren Lawrence “Andrew” Rainey, IV, Emma McKenzie, Zoey McKenzie, Mason Rainey, Maci Lynn McKenzie and Sarah Jean Rainey and his beloved cat, Skyler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.