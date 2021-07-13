expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2021

Louis Galloway

By Staff Reports

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held for Louis Galloway on Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium, 901 Monroe St., Vicksburg, MS. Galloway will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Galloway retired from Cooper Lighting having previously worked at LeTourneau.

Galloway was proceeded in death by his parents, Lloyd Galloway and Rosie Bailey; grandparents Steve and Ernestine Bailey; two sisters, Elnora Galloway and Shirley Ann Jones and one brother, Freddie Lee Bailey.

Galloway leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Shaundra Rush; two sisters, Lorine Jones and Willie Mae London (Tommy); three brothers, Earnest Jones (Carolyn) and Michael Jones, all of Vicksburg; Curtis Jones (Edna)  of Natchez; and four special friends, Glenda Green, Natasha Patton, Sandra Brown and Gertrude Young and a host of family and friends. 

Louis Galloway transitioned July 8, 2021, at the age of 67 at Merit Health.

More News

Fire damages room at Agape Academy in Vicksburg

Alton B. Clingan, Jr.  

Proposed QuikTrip project facing opposition from Vicksburg residents

Warren County E-911 first in Mississippi to use life-saving 911eye technology

Local

Fire damages room at Agape Academy in Vicksburg

Business

Proposed QuikTrip project facing opposition from Vicksburg residents

Local

Warren County E-911 first in Mississippi to use life-saving 911eye technology

Local

Merit Health Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Joshua Holifield to Vicksburg

Local

Back-to-School Stop-the-Violence Rally to be held July 30 in Vicksburg

COVID-19

Vicksburg part of $3 million health care initiative from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health

Local

Vicksburg Mayor sets ‘open mic’ meeting for first 100 days of new term

Local

Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg Living receive top honors from Mississippi Press Association

Business

Parker named to RiverHills Bank Board of Directors

COVID-19

Mississippi State Department of Health: Vulnerable must avoid mass indoor gatherings

Faith

Christ Church scene of Civil War protest by women who were later banished from city

Arts & Entertainment

Westside Theatre Foundation presents “Little Shop of Horrors” after pandemic hiatus

Local

18-Wheeler overturns on Porters Chapel Road

Local

Vicksburg native, firearm safety instructor using training to combat gun violence

Downtown Vicksburg

Reported overturned boat turns out to be log in Yazoo Diversion Canal

Local

For God and Country: Lee Davis Thames leaves legacy of service

Business

Convenience store company QuikTrip seeks to build facility on East Clay Street in Vicksburg

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s June sales tax, gaming revenue up from 2020

Lifestyles

Gift A Glove program provides new gloves, balls to inner city youth in Warren County

Local

Thursday wreck on Hall’s Ferry Road claims life of 61-year-old woman

Health

MISSISSIPPI TODAY: Vicksburg’s Dr. Daniel Edney debunks common vaccine myths

Crime

Vicksburg Police searching for 23-year-old in connection with child molestation

Local

Warren County organizations address Mississippi Children’s Foundation Blueprint

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy