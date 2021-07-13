A Celebration of Life will be held for Louis Galloway on Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium, 901 Monroe St., Vicksburg, MS. Galloway will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, July 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Galloway retired from Cooper Lighting having previously worked at LeTourneau.

Galloway was proceeded in death by his parents, Lloyd Galloway and Rosie Bailey; grandparents Steve and Ernestine Bailey; two sisters, Elnora Galloway and Shirley Ann Jones and one brother, Freddie Lee Bailey.

Galloway leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Shaundra Rush; two sisters, Lorine Jones and Willie Mae London (Tommy); three brothers, Earnest Jones (Carolyn) and Michael Jones, all of Vicksburg; Curtis Jones (Edna) of Natchez; and four special friends, Glenda Green, Natasha Patton, Sandra Brown and Gertrude Young and a host of family and friends.

Louis Galloway transitioned July 8, 2021, at the age of 67 at Merit Health.